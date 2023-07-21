West Bengal, July 21: A massive fire broke out in Howrah in the early hours of Friday in which over 50 shops were burnt. A total of 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Speaking about the incident, Divisional Fire Officer Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said, "As soon as we got information about the incident, fire engines were sent to the spot immediately from the Howrah headquarter. We are working to put out the fire. However there is some water problem." Major Fire Breaks Near Wonder Mall in Thane: Photos and Videos Show Massive Fire on Ghodbunder Road.

Fire Outbreak in Howrah, West Bengal

West Bengal | Massive fire breaks out in Howrah, 12 fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/JWljfn8tGR — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Local shopkeepers alleged that the fire has led to damages to hundreds of shops. One of the officials said that many shops are located at the place.

No reports of causalties have been reported so far in the blaze. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Godown in Jogeshwari West, No Casualty Reported (See Pics and Videos).

Further details are awaited.