Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): Fire broke out at a textile mill in Gujarat's Surat on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.

The blaze erupted at Labhdi Dyeing and Printing Mill on Ashwani Kumar Road around, Deputy Commissioner of Surat Municipal CorporationN V Upadhyay said.

"As soon as the fire was reported, more than a dozen of fire engines reached the spot to extinguish the fire. 24 people have been rescued from the spot and have been admitted to a nearby hospital," he said.

The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)