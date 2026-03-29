Tel Aviv [Israel], March 29 (ANI): The Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday shared that it conducted strikes on a central site in Iran used to produce critical components for ballistic missiles. It also shared operational updates where it informed eliminating Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Providing details in a post on X, the IDF added that additionally, dozens of weapon production sites were struck, including those for ballistic missile engines, UAVs & air defence systems.

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https://x.com/IDF/status/2038218568144220437?s=20

As Israel continues with its operations against Iran, the IDF said that in parallel to the three waves of attacks carried out over the past day across Tehran, the Israeli Air Force, under the direction of Military Intelligence, continued to strike nonstop across central and western Iran.

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It said that as a part of the dozens of sorties conducted, the Air Force carried out more than 140 strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure, including launch and storage sites for ballistic missiles.

"The IDF continues to operate nonstop to strike the regime's ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scale of fire toward the citizens of the State of Israel", the post added.

https://x.com/idfonline/status/2038279244359372941?s=20

Meanwhile it shared on Sunday that IDF troops eliminated armed Hezbollah terrorists inside a structure in southern Lebanon.

https://x.com/IDF/status/2038278964263661794?s=20

In another post on X, IDF shared details from the operations of the Givati Brigade forces in southern Lebanon and said that Hezbollah terrorists who attempted to activate a charge were eliminated, and dozens of ATGM missiles were located.

It wrote on X, "Tonight, Givati Brigade fighters under the command of the 91st Division identified terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organization who attempted to plant charges and launch mortar bombs toward the forces.

In a swift closing of the circle, the fighters in the field fired at them and eliminated the terrorists.

No injuries to our forces. In addition, the brigade's forces located a weapons cache in southern Lebanon containing dozens of ATGM missiles, grenades, and explosives intended for use against IDF forces."

https://x.com/idfonline/status/2038284677727797255?s=20

As Israeli military operations continue, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel's ongoing military actions are creating "visible cracks" in what he termed the "terror regime in Tehran," Times of Israel reported.

After a situation assessment at the Northern Command headquarters, Netanyahu said, "Iran is not the same Iran, Hezbollah is not the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is not the same Hamas."

He further asserted that all three are "battered enemies fighting for their very existence." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)