Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fire tenders are present at the spot.

Also Read | Punjab: Man Crushed to Death by Tractor While Performing Stunt at Rural Sports Fair in Gurdaspur District; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: One Killed, Several Injured As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram, Terrifying Photos and Videos Surface.

Earlier on October 25, a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Aravalli district.

Upon receiving the information, ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Various teams of fire tenders were also called from Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Himmatnagar, and Idar to control the fire.

According to the officials, more than 60 tankers filled with chemicals were gutted in the fire at the chemical factory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)