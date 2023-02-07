Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire broke out in a commercial building in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Fire fighters doused the fire, a police officer said, adding there were no casualties as of now.

On Tuesday evening, the blaze broke out on the top floor of a multistorey building near Yelahanka in the city, the police said.

They also said immediately four fire tenders were pressed into service.

"The fire has been doused now. No casualties as of now. Many IT companies have offices in this building. Police are ascertaining the reason behind the fire," an official said.

