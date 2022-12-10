New Delhi, December 10: A fire broke out in Delhi's Bhalswa area on the intervening night of December 9 and 10, said a fire official on Saturday. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts At a Factory in Narela, Rescue Operations Underway.

The fire was put out at 4 am. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, added the official. Cyclone Mandous Updates: Schools, Colleges Shut As Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu; Traffic, Airlines Affected (See Pics).

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)