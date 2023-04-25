Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in an electric generator at a private hospital situated in Jaistambh area in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The flames reached the window of the patients rooms of the hospital. Nonetheless, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Also Read | West Bengal: Protestors Set Kaliyaganj Police Station on Fire in North Dinajpur Amid Protests Against Teenager's Death.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdol Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Prateek said, "I was passing by a nearby area of Shree Ram hospital, during this I saw that there was huge smoke coming out from the backside of the hospital. After that I reached the spot and informed the fire brigade team, ambulance, collector, commissioner and other officials about the incident."

The fire brigade team reached the hospital and brought the fire under control. Around 32 patients were safely shifted to another hospital and no casualty was reported in the incident, SP Prateek said.

Also Read | Sex Determination Based Abortion Perpetuates Gender Inequalities, Says Delhi High Court.

Director of Shree Ram Hospital, Vijay Dubey said, "I got information from one of my staff that smoke was coming out from the generator. The reason for the fire is yet to be known but we have all the necessary arrangements of fire through which we started extinguishing the fire. The Municipal Corporation was informed and the fire brigade reached the spot."

"Safety of the patient was most important so we evacuated all the patients before the fire got worse and shifted them to other places. Our staff and medicines have been provided to them and there is no problem with patients at all," he said.

Since there was the support administration, the police, fire brigade team reached there soon and brought the fire under control. There is no casualty reported, only financial loss is there which can be compensated, Dubey added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)