New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a godown stocked with paper rolls in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area early Monday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 3.36 am and 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control, they added.

