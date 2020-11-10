Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) Around 20 shanties were completely gutted in a major fire which broke out in the city's Topsia area on Tuesday afternoon, a fire department official said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was first spotted around 3.30pm, he said.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Will Get Paid for Fantastic Beasts 3 Despite Exit.

"No one was injured in the fire. Our officers are trying their best to douse the flames," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)