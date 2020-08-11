Kolkata, August 11: A fire broke out at a multi- storeyed building in the southern part of the city's Rabindra Sadan area on Tuesday evening, fire department officials said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at around 5.25 pm. The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building on AJC Bose Road housing several offices and shops, he said.

The entire building was evacuated and the blaze was brought under control after a 40-minute-long fight by the firefighters, the officer said.

