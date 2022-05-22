New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Panchsheel Vihar area here on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman, Escaped From Correctional Home To See Her Daughter, Raped Twice Promising Lift in Mandor; 2 Held.

A call about the fire inside the kitchen of the restaurant was received around 7 pm and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire officer said.

The fire was later extinguished. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Loan Recovery Agents Booked for Circulating Morphed Pictures of Vikhroli Woman to Family, and Colleagues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)