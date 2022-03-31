New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A fire broke out inside a room at the Kasturba Gandhi hospital in cental Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

The fire department received information about the blaze around 3.50 pm, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.20 pm, they said.

