New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in an AC unit on the sixth floor of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building at Kidwai Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday.

A call was placed for the incident at 10 am and 15 fire tenders reached the spot. Cooling operations are underway.

Also Read | Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Schedule: Polling on December 1, Results to be Declared on December 4.

No one was inside at the time of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)