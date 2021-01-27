Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) A devastating fire on Wednesday destroyed the research centre of a pharma company in Thane district, but no casualty was reported, officials said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the fire broke out at the research lab of Galaxy Pharmaceuticals situated at Dombivli-Manpada MIDC at around 5.55 pm.

Half-a-dozen fire engines from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and five water tankers were rushed to the scene to douse the flames, he said.

Initial reports stated that no one was injured in the blaze, whose cause was not yet known, the officer said. PTI

