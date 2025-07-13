Mumbai, July 13 (PTI) A fire gutted electric wiring and installations in a 19-storey building in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze broke out in the electric duct of NG Royal Park building, located on R Deshmukh Road in Kanjurmarg (East), at around 11.40 am. It was extinguished by the Fire Brigade after two hours at around 1.30 pm, a civic official said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

Full emergency response, including three fire engines, a fire tender, two jumbo tankers, a breathing apparatus van, a hydraulic platform, a quick response vehicle, and three ambulances were mobilised at the spot.

The official said the fire was confined to electric wiring and installations in the electric duct between the first and the 19th floors.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

Some residents from the upper floors were stranded on the terrace of the building. They were rescued through the building's staircase.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)