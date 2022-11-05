Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A major fire erupted in the electrical metre room of a 15-storey building at Thakurli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, a Fire Brigade official said.

Fire officer Namdeo Choudhary of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said no one was injured in the fire that broke out due to a short circuit at around 9 AM. The fire was doused after a short while.

The blaze destroyed the wiring in the building duct up to the 13th floor.

At least four residents of the building were admitted due to the inhalation of smoke at a local hospital, he said.

Thankfully, the blaze didn't spread.

