Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in Central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding that seven fire engines were rushed to the spot on Maulana Azad road.

Also Read | Kali Puja 2020: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Part in Puja Ceremony at Her Residence.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately, the fire brigade official said, adding that efforts are underway to put out flames.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)