Ujjain, Sep 16 (PTI) Three women died and another was injured in a fire in a factory making 'poha' (a flattened rice dish) in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Panvel Railway Station.

The incident took place in the Nagjhiri industrial area and the three women were charred to death while working in the production unit of the factory, Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Says 'Decisive Moment for India's Politics'.

"The cause of the fire is not clear yet. The deceased were identified as Durga (45), Jyoti Bai (25) and Chamma Paliwal (45). One woman was injured and is hospitalised," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)