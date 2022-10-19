Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to the owner of a hotel, where four people were killed in a fire incident.

Four people died and several others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in Levana Suites Hotel in the Hazratganj area here on September 5.

The Bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order on the plea of Pawan Agrawal, owner of Levana hotel, on the ground of his old age and ailment.

It was also pleaded on behalf of Agrawal that the prosecution agency did not say that for what purpose it wanted his custody for interrogation.

In its order, the court expected that the state would take stern action against guilty officers and other persons and also pay compensation to the victims.

