Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): A huge fire broke out in Triveni Sadan near the Ram Path area in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The incident occurred in the dormitory shop and multilevel parking. The fire brigade and tenders are present at the incident spot and trying to control the fire.

However, due to westerly winds, the fire is spreading.

The Triveni Sadan belongs to the Development Authority of Ayodhya, and the case comes under the Amaniganj area of Kotwali Nagar. Sukhsagar looks after the whole management of Triveni Sadan, and tourists coming from outside stay in it.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is believed that it might have happened due to a short circuit in the AC wire.

Further details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

