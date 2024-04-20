Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Escalating the probe into the firing case at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday said that three new sections have been added to the FIR against the accused.

The sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been added in the case.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials disclosed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection in the case.

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's house through a Facebook post following the attack.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. (ANI)

