Amritsar, November 5: A firing incident was reported during a wedding reception in a royal resort of Punjab's Amritsar, the police informed on Saturday.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), there was an issue regarding the alcohol, following which the incident at the function, which was also attended by some Non-Residents of India (NRIs), took place.

"A firing incident was reported in Festyn Palais in Amritsar. CCTV footage is being searched. There was a function going on in which some NRIs had come. No person has been arrested yet, there was an issue regarding alcohol after which firing took place," said ACP GS Sahota, Amritsar. Program organiser Amarpreet Singh said there was a reception party of his son at this palace when some unknown people came and asked them to not consume liquor.

He said when they cross-questioned them, they persons brought 60-70 people and started firing at the function. "I am from Canada and came for my son's reception in this palace. Some unknown people came and asked us to not consume liquor here. When we asked the reason and to prove their identity if they were some officer, they left and brought along around 60-70 men who then started firing here," programme organiser Amarpreet Singh said.

Details into this matter are awaited. Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot at in Amritsar outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, one of the busiest places in the city, where he and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that they have been probing through all the angles and conspiracies in the alleged murder case. The Punjab DGP had also said that the accused has been arrested and a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

"It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn it strongly. I have come to review the situation on the spot where the unfortunate incident happened. The assailant has been arrested on the spot and an FIR under Section 302 has been against the accused. The investigation is being done. All the angles including conspiracies behind the murder and all those who are behind the incident are being probed," DGP Yadav said on Friday.

He said that Suri's family will be provided police security adding that the police's priority is to maintain peace and harmony. "Investigation has just started and I assure that investigation will be carried out in a transparent manner," he added. The DGP said that the police take the evidence-based investigations forward into the matter.A Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri died after being shot at in Amritsar.

