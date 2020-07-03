Hamirpur (HP), Jul 3 (PTI) Police have registered FIRs against two COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district for jumping home-quarantine, officials said on Friday.

The duo are from the Bhoranj area of the district and the FIRs were registered under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for jumping home-quarantine guidelines despite being COVID-19-positive, the police said.

The FIRs were registered on the basis of reports filed by the surveillance committees of Bhoranj, they added. PTI CORR DJI

