New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Five Women Officers on Saturday joined the Regiment of Artillery after the successful completion of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, the Indian army said.

The women being commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery are being provided exactly the same opportunities and challenges as their male counterparts (19 male officers are also commissioned into the Artillery), the Indian army said.

According to officials, these young women officers are being posted to all types of artillery units, where they will get adequate training and exposure to handle Rocket, Medium, Field and Surveillance and Target Acquisition (SATA) and equipment in challenging conditions.

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along Northern borders and the other two in challenging locations in the Western Theatre, they said. (ANI)

