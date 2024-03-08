New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Apollo Hospital in Delhi, which has been the forerunner of healthcare and challenged limits to providing exceptional care, has unveiled ZAP-X, an innovative technology designed for the treatment of brain tumours in sessions lasting 30 minutes.

According to Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, "For more than four decades, Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of healthcare, continuously challenging limits to provide exceptional care. Upholding this tradition, we have unveiled ZAP-X, an innovative technology designed for the treatment of brain tumours.

"This new approach allows for non-invasive, pain-free sessions lasting 30 minutes with minimal radiation exposure. ZAP-X also comes with advanced safety protocols, including instant error detection and reduced radiation leakage, that ensure the patient's well-being and quality of life post-treatment," said the doctor.

"Furthermore, as an outpatient procedure, it allows for greater convenience and accessibility for patients. We commit to ensuring that this technology is made available for every citizen of our country and people across geographies, as this will be a boon for how brain tumours are approached and treated," he added.

"With the rising tide of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), ZAP-X will be a new addition in our fight against NCDs, of whom cancers, form a significant portion," stated the doctor.

The revolutionary brain tumour care treatment is non-invasive and provides 30-minute sessions that offer fast recovery and improved patient comfort.

The technology allows for a day-care procedure, enabling patients to return home post-treatment, unlike traditional surgeries requiring 4-7 days or more of hospitalisation, and without the necessity of anaesthesia.

The ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform, a revolutionary advancement in brain tumour treatment, marks a significant milestone as the first in South Asia to introduce this ground-breaking technology.

It introduces a new era in brain tumour treatment, offering patients a non-invasive, pain-free alternative with 30-minute sessions.

As per the statement issued by the Apollo Hospital, "This transformative technology redefines precision with minimal radiation exposure, enabling new standards in effectiveness and patient comfort. Unlike conventional methods, ZAP-X utilizes a self-shielded, gyroscopic linear accelerator design, to direct radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, accurately focusing radiation on the intended tumour or target."

"This innovative method improves patient outcomes by enhancing the ability to avoid critical structures like the brain stem, eyes, and optic nerves, while also drastically minimizing exposure to healthy brain tissue to safeguard a patient's cognitive function," read the statement.

"ZAP-X's proven clinical capabilities will enable neurologists and neurosurgeons to treat Primary and Metastatic Brain tumours, Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs), Trigeminal Neuralgias, Movement Disorders such as Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy and other intracranial lesions such as meningiomas, acoustic neuromas and pituitary adenomas, with better accuracy and fewer side effects to patients, " it said

Prof John R Adler, Founder and CEO, of Zap Surgical and Professor of Neurosurgery at Stanford School of Medicine, said, "Stereotactic radiosurgery is among the most important medical advancements of the past century. Eligible patients no longer must experience debilitating surgical resections, or potentially lose cognitive capacity by undergoing whole-brain radiotherapy."

"Instead, with ZAP-X radiosurgery, patients can now be quickly treated in an outpatient setting and often return to normal activities the same day with no incisions, and no pain. Usually, while traditional brain surgeries last 3-4 hours, ZAP-X completes treatment within a single session lasting no more than 30 minutes," he said. (ANI)

