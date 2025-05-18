New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): For the first time in world history, armed forces have destroyed the air bases of a nuclear power country, BJP leader and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said on Sunday during a 'Tiranga Yatra' held in the national capital to honour the Indian Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor.

Leading the yatra, Mishra praised the Indian Armed Forces for their precision and bravery in executing strikes across the border and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"For the first time in the world's history, Armed forces have destroyed the air bases of a nuclear power country and demolished terror spots across the border. To bow before the valour of the Indian armed forces and PM Modi's decisiveness, thousands have joined us in this yatra," Mishra said.

"The whole world has watched the valour of the Indian Armed forces and the people of the country are standing behind the Armed forces and they are saluting the forces," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took part in the BJP's nationwide Tiranga Yatra initiative on Sunday. He led a yatra in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in honour of the Armed Forces.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The brave soldiers of the country have made Operation Sindoor synonymous with the elimination of terrorism with their valour. Live from the Tiranga Yatra organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha in honour of the soldiers on the historic success of this operation..."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the Tiranga Yatra held in Khaperkheda, Nagpur, in a similar show of solidarity with the armed forces.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "The Indian armed forces have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor and the whole country stands with the armed forces and the resolve of PM Modi. We have decided that Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in panchayats as well."

"A large number of people participated in this Yatra, which shows their support for the armed forces and PM Modi," he added.

The BJP launched the Tiranga Yatra on May 13, and it will continue till May 23. The campaign aims to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers and raise awareness about the success of Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

