Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old man, police said in a statement on Monday.

On May 22, complainant Ramakant informed the police that his son Manoj (22) was allegedly beaten up by some unknown persons with sticks and rods, and he died later during treatment. A case was registered at Indiranagar police station under sections 105(3) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, police said.

The police detained five persons for interrogation on Sunday, following which, they were arrested. The arrested persons have been identified as Sunny Kashyap (20), Salamu (30), Anup Kumar (21), Ranjeet Kumar (21) and Rehmat Ali (25), the police said in the statement.

Sunny Kashyap and Anup Kumar worked as delivery boys in a quick-commerce company, while Ranjeet Kumar worked at a shopping mall, the police said, adding that the rod and motorcycle allegedly used in the crime have been recovered.

