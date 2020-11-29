Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Five personnel of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast by Naxals near Tadmetla area of Sukma district.

One officer second-in-command (2IC) and one Assistant Commandant are among the five injured personnel of CoBRA 206 Battalion of CRPF.

CRPF has said in a statement that all of the injured personnel are under treatment. (ANI)

