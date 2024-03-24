Kota, March 24: Two brothers were among five men allegedly crushed to death by a dumper over some dispute in the Pagaria area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred late on Saturday and the two accused fled the spot after the crime, they added. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Father After Heated Argument, Buries Body in House’s Courtyard in Dungarpur; Arrested.

The victims are siblings Bharat Singh (22) and Dhiraj Singh (20), and Tufan Singh (33), Goverdhan Singh (28) and Balu Singh (20) of the Binnayga Fanta village. The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained, Pagaria SHO Vijendra Singh said.