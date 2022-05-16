Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Five persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a collection agent of Rs 6.80 lakh in Noida's sector 113 police station area, informed police on Sunday.

Police said that the sixth accused involved in the loot incident is still absconding.

"A loot incident happened on May 9 under Sector 113 Police Station limits. The accused looted Rs 6.80 lakhs from a collection agent. A total of three to four teams were formed to probe the incident," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh told media persons.

Further, Singh said, "In Sector 112 area, five people on two bikes were running from us. We besieged them and they attacked our teams. During retort, two accused, Mukul and Mehruddin, got injured and the rest, Rahul, Deepak and Ajay, escaped. They were later arrested by our teams via combing."

Police have also recovered Rs 3.45 lakhs, two bikes, and illegal weapons from the accused.

"These 5 arrested people were involved in the loot incident; 6th accused is absconding and will soon be arrested," he added. (ANI)

