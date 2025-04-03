Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Mumbai crime branch arrested five members of a gang from Andheri area and seized seven pistols and 21 live rounds from them, police said on Wednesday, adding that they suspect a celebrity was on target of the gang.

The motive behind carrying weapons is being investigated, an official said.

Also Read | Who Is Kamya Mishra? All You Need To Know About Bihar's 'Lady Singham' IPS Officer Who Quit Civil Services at 28.

Police suspect that the accused had planned to harm a celebrity, an official said without elaborating.

Based on specific information, the crime branch team picked them up on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Kaushambi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself After Mother Took Away Mobile Phone in Uttar Pradesh.

They are identified as Vikash Thakur alias Vickey, Sumitkumar Dilawar, Shreyas Yadav, Devendra Saksena, and Vivek Gupta, he said, adding that they hail from Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Sumitkumar and Vikash are history sheeters, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)