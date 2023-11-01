New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Five people were injured in a fire that broke out after a domestic gas cylinder exploded at a flat in Palam Vihar in Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:00 pm.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and those injured in the incident were taken to hospital.

"Five people identified as Radhe Shyam, Ram Bharose, Chandra, Satya Narayan, and Anil - all residents of Palam Vihar, Dwarka Sector-6, were injured in the fire that broke out following a gas cylinder explosion on Tuesday night," police said.

"Three of the injured persons have serious burn injuries and are under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital," they added.

The cylinder blast caused damage to the house and household items.

Forensic experts inspected the scene of the crime.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been registered at PS Dwarka South in connection to the incident, and the police were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

