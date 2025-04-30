Imphal, Apr 30 (PTI) Five people, including two cadres of banned outfits, were arrested in Manipur for allegedly being involved in extortion and drug deals, police said on Wednesday.

Three members of the newly formed Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) were apprehended for allegedly facilitating drug deals along the India-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Basava Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on His Jayanti (Watch Video).

"They are residents of Churachandpur and had facilitated drug deals from Phaisat in Myanmar," he said.

The CKMA outfit is relatively new, compared to other Kuki organisations, and an investigation is underway to get more information about the group, the officer said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Responds Strongly to Pakistan's Unprovoked Firing on LoC for 6th Consecutive Day.

Three firearms and ammunition, and three radio sets were recovered from their possession, he said.

One woman member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was also arrested from Kwaksiphai in Bishnupur district, another officer said.

She has been involved in extortion in Thoubal area, he said.

The police arrested an active member of the outlawed KCP (Noyon) from Sekmai in Imphal West district.

He was involved in extortion activities, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)