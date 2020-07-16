Shimla, Jul 16 (PTI) Five people were killed and four others injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Thursday evening, police said.

The vehicle fell into an about 200-feet-deep gorge near Sunku Tapri on the Kharamukh-Bharmaur road, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cyber Issues Advisory After Prominent Twitter Handles Were Hacked: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

Nine people were travelling in the vehicle. While five died on the spot, four others suffered injuries, police said.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, they said.

Also Read | Haridwar: 2 Nigerian Students of RIT Bhagwanpur College Thrashed by Security Guards For Going Out, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)