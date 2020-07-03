Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Five more persons died of coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, taking the death toll to 157 while 153 new cases pushed the tally to 5,937 in the state.

Three fatalities were reported in Amritsar and two in Ludhiana, as per the state health department's medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, 54 were reported in Ludhiana, 19 in Jalandhar, 18 in Sangrur, 12 in Patiala, 11 in Amritsar, 10 in Gurdaspur, six each in SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran, four each in Moga and Mohali, two in Ferozepur and one each in Bathinda, Kapurthala, Barnala, Fazilka, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot.

Of these cases, seven were foreign returnees and 14 people had travel history to other states.

As many as 122 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 4,266 people have been cured of the infection so far, as per bulletin.

There are 1,514 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 938 coronavirus cases, followed by 971 in Ludhiana, 774 in Jalandhar, 511 in Sangrur, 351 in Patiala, 281 in Mohali , 240 in Gurdaspur, 222 in Pathankot, 204 in Tarn Taran, 185 in Hoshiarpur, 147 in SBS Nagar, 133 in Muktsar, 121 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 114 in Moga, 113 in Rupnagar, 111 in Faridkot, 106 in Kapurthala, 102 in Ferozepur, 101 in Fazilka, 100 in Bathinda, 64 in Barnala and 48 in Mansa, according to the bulletin.

Three patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 34 are on oxygen support, it said, adding that a total of 3,24,054 samples have been taken so far for testing. PTI CHS VSD

