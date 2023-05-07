Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Five members of a family were rescued, while two people are feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Bilaspur dam in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Mohsin Khan of Todaraisingh panchayat samiti had taken his family for a boat ride, they said.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Put Barricades, Dumpers at Singhu Border Ahead of Farmers' Call To Protest in Favour of Wrestlers (Watch Video).

It was a fishing boat that had a capacity of two people but was carrying seven, including its operator Badri Gurjar. It capsized due to strong winds, causing its occupants to fall into the water, the police said.

Two women, two children and a man were rescued by fishermen. Khan and Gurjar are missing and feared drowned, they said.

Also Read | CBSC Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date and Time: CBSE Board Results To Be Declared Soon, Know How To Check Scorecard.

A search operation is underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)