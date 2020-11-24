Fatehpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in connection with the killing of a truck driver here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said that on November 11, the body of 50-year-old truck driver Ramasrey Sahu was found in Janta village.

Sahu, a resident of Kanpur, was attacked when he was going to Allahabad from Kanpur in his truck, he said

A jeep and a motorcycle have been seized, police said.

