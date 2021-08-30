Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested with narcotic substances from separate places in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Jammu districts on Monday, police said.

Makhan Lal and Abhishek Gupta were arrested after 140 grams of opium was recovered from their vehicle during checking at Tikri in Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.

Another narcotic smuggler Altaf Hussain was arrested with 31 grams of heroin from Udhampur's Billan Bowli village, he said.

All three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Two more suspected drug peddlers, Mohammad Zahid and Darshan Lal, were arrested after 400 grams of charas was recovered from them during the checking of vehicles at Gharota in Jammu, the spokesperson said.

