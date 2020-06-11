Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI)A five-year-old boy was washed away in a nullah flowing past a slum in suburban Ghatkopar's Savitribai Phule Nagar on Thursday morning, police said.

Fire brigade and local police temporarily called off the search operation after it got dark in the evening, they said.

Husain Sheikh, the boy, lived close to the nullah. He was playing on its bank when the incident took place.

