Bettiah (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man in Bihar's Bettiah, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Nagar police station area. Police have filed a case under section 376 (D) of IPC, POSCO Act.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023: New Budget Will Fine-Tune Aspirations of 25 Crore People, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the victim girl was taken to a sugarcane field in a village by her 60-year-old neighbour and was allegedly raped.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the minor returned to her home covered with blood stains.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Names Papiya Dutta as Candidate From Agartala.

After the incident, the victim's parents reached the police station and filed a complaint.

Superintendent of Police, Kiran Jadhav said that the victim's father has given an application making his own neighbour an accused.

Police further informed that a special team has been constituted to probe the matter.

The accused is absconding after the incident, police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)