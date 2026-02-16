Los Angeles [US], February 16 (ANI): 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke, best known for portraying the bold and quick-witted Robin, has got married.

In a surprise weekend affair, the actor got married to singer Christian Lee Hutson at St George's Episcopal Church in New York City on Saturday, as per a Page Six report.

Also Read | Kim Sae Ron First Death Anniversary: K-Drama Star's Best Friend Lee Young Yoo Shares Emotional Tribute on Social Media.

While her famous parents, dad Ethan Hawke and mom Uma Thurman along with younger brother Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke remained in full attendance, the wedding also marked an epic 'Stranger Things' reunion as many of co-stars joined the celebrations.

Pictures going viral on social media show actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery gracing Hawke's NYC wedding.

Also Read | What's Brewing? Aamir Khan Hosts High-Stakes Meeting With Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ekta Kapoor and Elite Bollywood Producers.

The pictures also offered a glimpse into Maya Hawke's wedding look as she looked appeared beautiful white gown with an oversized and feathery winter coat, while Hutson keep it classic in a tuxedo.

Her superstar father looked dapper in a black suit as he walked alongside Hawke while holding a bouquet of white flowers. Her mother, Uma Thurman was dressed in a light blue floral ensemble.

After the wedding, the newlyweds and the guests attended the reception at The Players Members Club.

In February last year, Christian Lee Hutson confirmed his engagement with Hawke, shortly after the 'Stranger Things' star was spotted flashing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple has also teamed up on music projects, even collaborating on Maya Hawke's second studio album 'Moss' and her recent album 'Chaos Angel'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7or0-iONvE/?hl=en&img_index=1

"Hutson has been so encouraging to me as a musician, helping me to make the transition from being a poet in a band to sort of being a musician," Maya said in an interaction with Variety in June 2024.

Hawke and Hutson made their relationship official while attending the opening night of the Broadway show 'John Proctor is the Villain' in April 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)