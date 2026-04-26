New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Highlighting the efforts by local conservation that has led to the revival and flourishing of different flora and fauna in various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted that the participation of locals has allowed for the successful implementation of various initiatives enabling much better protection of wildlife. Initiatives like the "Gaj Mitra" in Uttar Pradesh, the promotion of 'Flamingo City' in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, to protecting over 700 trees across 100 acres in Karnataka, to even the potential revival of the endangered species of Great Indian Bustard (GIB), also known as the Godawan were highlighted by the Prime Minister during his 133rd edition of the monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat.

He spoke about the Rann of Kutch, where lakhs of flamingos arrive every year as soon as the monsoons end. He said the entire area turns pink, and, therefore, the name 'Flamingo City' has been given. He added that the people of Kutch call them 'Lakhha Ji Ke Baaraati'.

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"The entire area turns pink, and, therefore, the name 'Flamingo City' has been given. He added that the people of Kutch call them 'Lakhha Ji Ke Baaraati'," PM Modi said.

He expressed happiness that now, 'Lakha ji Ke Baaraati' have become a beautiful symbol of environmental conservation in Kutch. PM Modi also mentioned the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, where herds of elephants approach villages during the harvest season.

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"This increases the risk of conflict, but efforts like Gaj Mitra have now begun in Uttar Pradesh. Villagers themselves form teams to monitor elephants and alert people in time. This is reducing conflict and increasing public trust," PM Modi said during the program.

Providing an example of the Karma Monastery in Karnataka, a vibrant forest area spread over 100 acres. He said that more than 700 native trees have been preserved in this forest. The Prime Minister noted that during the last few years, inspiring stories of nature conservation have emerged from different parts of the country.

The Prime Minister shared a piece of good news from Central India, highlighting the reappearance of blackbucks in Chhattisgarh. He said, "their numbers had dwindled significantly, but continued efforts have led to increased conservation. Today, they are once again seen roaming the open fields." PM Modi said a similar hope is visible in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, the Godawan.

Currently, there are around 73 GIB in various breeding centres, with rewilding plans in place for the near future. Gujarat witnessed the birth of a chick after a decade, in Kutch, through a novel conservation measure known as the Jumpstart Approach, informed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav earlier in March.

"This bird used to be a hallmark of the nation's desert regions, but its numbers had dwindled," Prime Minister Modi said, adding that while it was on the verge of extinction, a major campaign is ongoing for its conservation. "Scientific methods are being adopted, and breeding centres have been established," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the success of the Northeast in the Bamboo sector. He elaborated that what was once viewed as a burden is now giving new impetus to employment, business, and innovation. According to British law, Bamboo was defined as a tree, and the rules associated with it were very strict.

"It was very difficult to transport Bamboo anywhere, and people started moving away from Bamboo-related businesses as a result. Our Government changed the law in 2017 and removed Bamboo from the tree category, and today, the Bamboo sector is flourishing throughout the Northeast," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister mentioned Bijoy Sutradhar of Gomati district of Tripura and Pradeep Chakraborty of South Tripura, who saw a huge opportunity for themselves due to the law change, and integrated their work with technology.

"Today, they are producing better and more bamboo products than ever before.' Mr Modi highlighted that there are several Self-Help Groups that have lent value addition to bamboo-based food products in Dimapur and the surrounding areas of Nagaland," according to the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the efforts of Khorolo Creative Crafts, which are working on Bamboo furniture and handicrafts, he further stated that teams are working on bamboo tissue culture and poly-house management in the Mamit district of Mizoram too.

He also spoke about the Lagastal Bamboo Enterprise Team near Gangtok in Sikkim, which makes handicrafts, incense sticks, furniture, and interior decor items from bamboo. PM Modi urged people to purchase one bamboo product from the Northeast, saying their efforts will encourage those who toil hard to make Bamboo products. (ANI)

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