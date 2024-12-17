By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The "Flavours of India Conclave" recently brought together the nation's most influential figures from the food industry, politics, and the music industry, celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine and culture. Various ministers addressed the event, praising India's rich heritage and aiming to make it a Viksit Bharat.

The conclave was curated by BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, influencer Himani Arora, and the SRSF Foundation, where Poonawalla also held panel discussions with his thought-provoking questions with leading restaurateurs of the country like Sagar Daryani, Zorawar Kalra, and Aseem Grover. YourSay Network was the official social media partner of the event.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, honoured some of India's greatest restaurateurs, recognising their unparalleled contributions to the country's gastronomic heritage.

"Bharat is a land of diversities, which makes it even more beautiful, which is our biggest power. Diverse food, taste, music, clothes, and style keep the country united," said the Union Minister while speaking to ANI.

The evening was filled with soulful music as the Queen of Folk music, Malini Awasthi, mesmerised the audience with a melodious performance as she sang a number of folk songs while explaining their meaning and relevance. The session was hosted by Chief Editor of ANI, Smita Prakash, adding an insightful cultural dimension to the conclave.

Speaking about the event, Awasthi said, "The diverse colours of Bharat have gathered at a single platform. Every region, every state in our country has its own beauty. I believe every state should conduct such an event where food, music, and style come together under a wide umbrella to celebrate our rich heritage."

The family of Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan was represented by Ayaan Ali Khan, who spoke soulfully about Ustaad Zakir Hussain and the great loss to Indian music.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, also added a special flavour to the conclave by delighting the audience with a soulful rendition of a Rajasthani folk song. His performance was a perfect reflection of the event's celebration of Indian culture and traditions. While speaking to ANI, the minister said, "Our aim is to make the country a Viksit Bharat, and to fulfil this goal we will have to work on the qualities of Bharat and its famous things so that the export also increases, which will make it a Viksit Bharat."

The conclave was so graced by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"India's culture and diversity are gaining respect among other countries, and a new identity is being created for Bharat. Under the leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India's development has gained the attention of all around the world. This conclave has brought India's food, style, music, and our rich culture and heritage to the fore, and this should be made into an international conclave," he added.

Leading designers and whose who of the fashion industry were also in attendance. Sunil Sethi, Ammit Aggarwal, Monicka Shah, and others were part of an engaging panel discussion.

Awards were presented across various genres to industry leaders, acknowledging their immense contributions to the food, hospitality, and culinary sectors.

Various artists, like music maestro Ayaan Ali Khan, were awarded, and a heartfelt tribute was paid to Jiggs Kalra, Czar of Indian Cuisine.

The event also saw special virtual messages from the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, and Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, underlining the importance of culinary heritage in shaping India's cultural identity and praising the efforts. (ANI)

