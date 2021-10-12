Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 12 (ANI): Flight movements have been affected due to the lighting system at Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum, informed airport sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, pilots from three different flights lodged complaints with Kolkata ATC in this regard on Monday.

ATC has already informed Kolkata Airport Authority, they added.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

