Pithoragarh (U'khand), Jan 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said flight operations from the Naini Saini airport which have been suspended since 2020 will soon be resumed.

"The test landing of a 19-seater aircraft at the Naini Saini airport has been done successfully. Regular air services from here will start soon after the essential formalities with the DGCA are completed," Dhami said addressing a public rally after holding a roadshow here.

Civil flights from the airstrip to Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad began in October 2019 but operations were suspended in March 2020 after a nine-seater aircraft developed a technical snag midair.

The chief minister said his cabinet has sanctioned more than 1,000 posts for the Pithoragarh Medical College that will also be operational soon.

"After Almora, the medical College in Pithoragarh will give specialised medical facilities to poor people of this border district," he said.

Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Jolingkong for a darshan of Adi Kailash and to Jageshwar Dham had paved the way for their emergence as major religious tourism destinations in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand in the coming years.

"The number of pilgrims coming to Jolingkong and Jageshwar Dham has witnessed a surge after the Prime Minister's visit. I am confident that they will emerge as major religious tourism destinations on the lines of Chardham yatra in the years to come," he said.

Earlier, Dhami held a 1-km-long road show from SS Waldia stadium to DS Bisht ground where he inaugurated a mega Didi-Baina Nari Shakti Mahotsava.

The chief minister landed at Surendra Singh waldia stadium from where he got into an open vehicle for a roadshow up to the DS Bisht ground where he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of a number of development projects.

