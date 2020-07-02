Chandigarh [India], July 2 (ANI): A flight from Kuwait, carrying 177 Indians, arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday. All repatriated persons will reach their districts under the supervision of respective state government representatives where they will be quarantined as per the government guidelines, said Chandigarh International Airport Limited.

Earlier, A GoAir Flight under the Vande Bharat Mission arrived at the Chandigarh International Airport carrying 184 stranded Indians from Kuwait on June 30.

Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7, is in its third phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11. (ANI)

