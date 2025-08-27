Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): A flood-like situation has emerged in the Kashmir Valley following continuous rainfall, causing rivers and streams to swell above the danger mark.

The administration has declared a flood alert across several districts as water levels in the Jhelum and its tributaries rose sharply.

Calling the weather conditions adverse, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said to ANI, "Adverse weather conditions are prevailing... The situation is being closely monitored. Irrigation and flood control teams are continuously monitoring from South Kashmir to North Kashmir. Our water gauge levels are being monitored closely at Sangam, Anantnag, and Ram Munshi Bagh."

The Divisional Commissioner highlighted the steps taken by the administration and added, "All our DCs of South Kashmir and Central Kashmir are on spot... We had closed schools, colleges and universities last night as a precautionary measure..."

As part of the emergency response, the administration ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities and cancelled all examinations to ensure the safety of students. Authorities have kept all departments and response teams on standby to deal with any eventuality.

Imtiyaz Ahmed, a resident, said, "Yesterday, it rained continuously and only in the evening did we see any sunlight. We hoped that the water level would go down, but you can see the water level is rising. Still, there is nothing to panic about and we hope that things will get better. There was no reason to close the school, but that step was taken as a precautionary measure."

Raqib, another resident, also shed light on the current weather situation of Srinagar and said, "You can see that the water level of Jhelum is rising, and the people are panicking. All we can do is take precautionary measures like we have done previously. The internet is also shut down, and the schools are good. The government is issuing advisory."

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing flood and cloudburst situation in the region.T

he Jammu and Kashmir CM said that the PM has assured that the Centre will provide all possible help.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, CM Abdullah said, "I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi right now and provided him with the details about the situation. He ensured that all possible help would be provided by the Central government."

The J-K CM noted some relief as the rain had almost stopped and water levels had started receding in low-lying areas.

"There is some relief today as the rain has almost stopped. Water has started receding from the low-lying areas. The loss due to the disaster is before you. In 2014, the same section of this bridge was damaged. This means that there is some risk associated with this section of the bridge. We will have to ensure that such an incident does not take place again," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported record-breaking rainfall in Jammu and Udhampur in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on August 27, 2025. Jammu received 296 mm of rain, surpassing its previous highest 24-hour rainfall of 272.6 mm recorded in 1973. Udhampur witnessed an astonishing 629.4 mm, shattering its prior record of 342 mm set in 2019. (ANI)

