Muzzafarpur (Bihar) [India], July 23 (ANI): After being hit by floods and the incessant rains, the people in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district struggled to continue their daily routine.

Speaking to ANI, Raviranjan Kumar Bharti, a villager told ANI, "We are struggling with our daily routine work. Everything is shut and there is no way to go."

"Even the government or the local leaders have come to help us," said Bharti.

Adding to this, Ramdhar said, "We have come up with a temporary provision for ourselves."

"Many people have no place to stay as their houses are filled with floodwater," he added.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 rescue teams in Bihar.

NDRF DG SN Pradhan on Thursday said that the monsoon this year has been above normal and there has been heavy rain. This is leading to a flood-like situation in different parts of the country. Bihar and Assam continue to be sensitive areas that have been affected by floods.

"The rescue operations are underway. In Bihar, the water flow depends on rains in Nepal's Terai region. The evacuation is selective in most places as the rural people decide when they should go to the camp, but they are persuaded to do so if the situation is severe," said Pradhan.

He further said that water stagnation may persist and chances are that the NDRF teams will remain deployed. No deaths have been reported in Bihar so far but people are facing snake bites, he added. (ANI)

