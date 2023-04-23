Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) A flyer was on Sunday detained at the international airport here with gold worth Rs 46.64 lakh, a Customs official said.

The passenger arrived in Jaipur from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh via Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the official said.

The gold, weighing 756 grams and worth Rs 46.64 lakh in the market, was concealed in a carton box in the passenger's baggage, he added.

