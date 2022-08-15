Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): A day ahead of the 76th Independence Day, Telangana Minister and TRS leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the people in India must focus on the things that unite the nation, and not those that divide it.

"There are many things that divide us-- religion, cast, social classes and many others. There are very few things that bind us and few things that keep us together and that one thing that I believe brings us all together is that entity called India and Indianness. Let's take pride in that and let's continue to focus on what unites us and not what divides us, let's continue to ensure that this great country of ours continues to prosper and continues to thrive and truly becomes a role model for the rest in the world," said KTR.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022 Live Streaming Online: From Flag Hoisting to PM Modi's Speech, Watch Telecast of 75th Azadi Diwas Celebrations From Red Fort.

He said this as he participated in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the parade grounds in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Minister wished everyone a very happy Independence Day in advance.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Government Appoints 37 New High Court Judges on the Eve of I-Day; Surpasses Earlier Record of 126 to 138 in 2022.

He said, "As a minister for Information Technology in the Government of Telangana when I travel, I meet prospective investors from various parts of the world. They draw comparisons between China and India. They tell me China is a large country with 145 crore people, we are also 140 crore people equally large. Therefore, the same systems that function in China should also function in India in a similar fashion. If not in the exact similar faction but the similar fashion of government functioning should be implemented in India as well."

"So the one thing I keep telling everyone I meet is that India cannot be compared to any other nation in the world. We are unique, we are extremely heterogeneous and diverse. Everything in India changes every 100 km-- the language, dialects, cultures, eating habits and attire. We are in fact possibly the most diverse nation in the world. The world's largest democracy surviving the mature fashion for 75 years inspite of all of our differences, inspite of all the things that divide us is in itself a testament to how well democracy can function for the rest of the world," he added.

"I think while we may lament from time to time that we have not achieved enough in the 75 years, it is still a matter for a matter of great pride for a nation like ours with all the kinds of differences to stay united, to stay one and to continue to invoke and continue to actually take pride in one country that is India," said the Telangana Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)